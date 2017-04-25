Report: Trump gave $10 million in Russian money to Jason Chaffetz when he leaked FBI letter - Palmer Report

Now that Jason Chaffetz has announced he won’t seek reelection to Congress and has revealed that he may resign early to take a job in the private sector (link), it’s given credence to last week’s report that Russia has been blackmailing Chaffetz and the FBI knows about it. That’s also bolstered by last night’s report that a former Chaffetz staffer has confirmed the FBI investigation. But now comes another report which – if true – helps explain much of what took place during the 2016 presidential election.