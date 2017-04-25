With Jason Chaffetz bailing, Paul Ryan suddenly changes tune on Trump-Russia scandal - Palmer Report

When Jason Chaffetz announced this week that he’s bailing out of Congress at the end of his term and possibly much sooner than that, there was already mounting intel community buzz that he’d gotten mixed up in the Russia scandal and that the FBI was onto him (link). That raises the question of whether he’s bailing to try to run from the scandal. So with Chaffetz having been swallowed up, it’s fascinating that now Speaker Paul Ryan is suddenly voicing his own support for investigating the Trump-Russia scandal.