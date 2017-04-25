Ivanka Brand Secretly Sold Under New Name—To Chain Where Customer Allegedly Spat On 'Ivanka' Blouse

Ivanka Trump is back in the news, but not for her new controversial position under her father’s administration.

According to Business of Fashion, the Ivanka licenser G-III relabeled her brand’s merchandise as “Adrienne Vittadini Studio” without the brand’s knowledge. Adrienne Vittadini is a preexisting womenswear brand. G-III sold the line under the new name to retail chain Stein Mart that has “290 stores in 31 states, everywhere from Little Rock, Arkansas to Madison, Wisconsin.”