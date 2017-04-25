Newsvine

Loretta "Nasty Woman" Kemsley

 

About A Woman's Place Is In The Resistance Articles: 194 Seeds: 5327 Comments: 76030 Since: Jan 2009

Ivanka Brand Secretly Sold Under New Name—To Chain Where Customer Allegedly Spat On 'Ivanka' Blouse

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Loretta "Nasty Woman" Kemsley View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONDaily Kos
Seeded on Tue Apr 25, 2017 7:51 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Ivanka Trump is back in the news, but not for her new controversial position under her father’s administration.

According to Business of Fashion, the Ivanka licenser G-III relabeled her brand’s merchandise as “Adrienne Vittadini Studio” without the brand’s knowledge. Adrienne Vittadini is a preexisting womenswear brand. G-III sold the line under the new name to retail chain Stein Mart that has “290 stores in 31 states, everywhere from Little Rock, Arkansas to Madison, Wisconsin.”

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor