Mass. court dismisses 21,000 drug cases tainted by chemist - NY Daily News

The Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court has approved the dismissal of more than 21,000 drug convictions years after they were tainted by a criminal chemist recently out of jail for evidence tampering.

The court’s order to dismiss 21,587 drug cases contaminated in a laboratory scandal marks the “largest dismissal of wrongful convictions in the nation’s history,” the American Civil Liberties Union of Massachusetts said in a press release.

“Today is a major victory for justice, fairness, and the tens of thousands of people who were wrongfully convicted based on fabricated evidence,” said ACLU of Massachusetts director Carol Rose.

