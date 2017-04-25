Mass. court dismisses 21,000 drug cases tainted by chemist - NY Daily News

The Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court has approved the dismissal of more than 21,000 drug convictions years after they were tainted by a criminal chemist recently out of jail for evidence tampering.
The court’s order to dismiss 21,587 drug cases contaminated in a laboratory scandal marks the “largest dismissal of wrongful convictions in the nation’s history,” the American Civil Liberties Union of Massachusetts said in a press release.
“Today is a major victory for justice, fairness, and the tens of thousands of people who were wrongfully convicted based on fabricated evidence,” said ACLU of Massachusetts director Carol Rose.
Seeded on Tue Apr 25, 2017 8:36 PM
