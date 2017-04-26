Newsvine

Trump "sanctuary city" executive order blocked by California judge - CBS News

A federal judge on Tuesday blocked any attempt by the Trump administration to withhold funding from “sanctuary cities” that do not cooperate with U.S. immigration officials, saying the president has no authority to attach new conditions to federal spending.

U.S. District Judge William Orrick issued the preliminary injunction in two lawsuits -- one brought by the city of San Francisco, the other by Santa Clara County -- against an executive order targeting communities that protect immigrants from deportation.

The injunction will stay in place while the lawsuits work their way through court.

