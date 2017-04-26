Fox News faces 11-person lawsuit for racial discrimination against staff | Media | The Guardian

An expanded lawsuit filed on Tuesday accuses Fox News Channel of racial discrimination “that appears more akin to plantation-style management than a modern-day work environment”.

The lawsuit, filed in state supreme court, adds eight former and current Fox employees to a case involving three former Fox workers and their accusations against a since-fired Fox financial executive. It also expands the case to include Dianne Brandi, Fox’s chief counsel.

Fox News said it vehemently denies the allegations, calling them “copycat complaints”. It said Brandi denies the claims against her.