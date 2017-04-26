United Airlines in new PR disaster after giant rabbit dies on UK flight | Business | The Guardian

United Airlines is facing another PR disaster after a potentially record-breaking giant rabbit perished onboard one of its transatlantic flights.

The 3ft (90cm) continental giant rabbit named Simon, which was 10 months old, died while travelling from London Heathrow to O’Hare airport in Chicago, the Sun reported.

Annette Edwards, a breeder from Worcestershire, told the newspaper that Simon was expected to grow to be the world’s biggest rabbit after his father Darius grew to 4ft 4in (1.32 metres). She said his buyer was famous.