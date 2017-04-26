Limbaugh: Looks like Trump is 'caving' on border wall funding - POLITICO

Conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh lamented Tuesday that President Donald Trump is “caving” to Democrats, who refuse to back a must-pass spending bill to keep the government running that includes money for a border wall.

“I’m not happy to have to pass this on. I’m very, very troubled to have to pass this on,” Limbaugh said at the top of his radio show on Tuesday, according to a transcript. “And I want to say at the outset that I hope my interpretation is wrong, and I hope this is not the case. But it looks like, from here, right here, right now, it looks like President Trump is caving on his demand for a measly $1 billion in the budget for his wall on the border with Mexico.”