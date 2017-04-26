Newsvine

After Trump defends Bill O'Reilly, an accuser publicly educates the president on her settlement

Former Fox News and Fox Business host Rebecca Gomez Diamond is speaking out publicly about her settlement with Fox News over the alleged sexual harassment she received from Bill O’Reilly. She was prompted to come forward after Donald Trump’s heinous and bizarre public statement to the New York Times defending the serial sexual harasser and saying, “I think he shouldn’t have settled; personally I think he shouldn’t have settled,” and “I don’t think Bill did anything wrong.”

