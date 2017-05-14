Newsvine

Investigation into Donald Trump's Russia scandal has ensnared Donald Jr, Eric and Ivanka

The investigation into Donald Trump’s Russia scandal has become so far reaching that it involves not only two branches of the United States government, but also the intelligence agencies of a number of foreign nations. It’s become so sprawling that there are reportedly at least twenty-eight people being targeted. And now comes confirmation that three of them are Donald Trump’s children.

