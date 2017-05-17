Here's a funny thing: Donald Trump's top advisers are all eagerly leaving the country with him this week - Palmer Report

Sometimes a development stands out as being odd and significant, even if you can’t quite put your finger on what’s really going on. Amid reports that a flailing Donald Trump is on the verge of firing nearly his entire slate of top advisers and starting over, you’d think they’d be laying low. But instead, they’re eagerly clamoring to go along with him on his overseas trip this week. The question is why?
