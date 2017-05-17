Newsvine

Vladimir Putin personally signed off on Russian bank financing of Trump International Hotel and Tower

Wed May 17, 2017 9:49 AM
On a day when Donald Trump is fending off his exploding Russia scandal from all sides, the news just got much worse for him. Despite his ongoing insistence that he’s had virtually no business dealings with Russia, it’s now been exposed that the Trump International Hotel and Tower was secretly financed by a Russian government controlled bank – and that the deal was approved by Vladimir Putin himself.

