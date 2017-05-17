After James Comey's memo, Donald Trump is ranting and raving and cursing out his staff

Now that Donald Trump’s already chaotic presidency has been thrown into an unprecedented new level of chaos over the past twenty-four hours, one might expect him to have a characteristic total meltdown – and one would be right in that assumption. Inside sources are now acknowledging that Trump is yelling at his White House staffers and cursing them out and completely losing it.
Seeded on Wed May 17, 2017 9:55 AM
