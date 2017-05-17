Newsvine

Loretta "Nasty Woman" Kemsley

 

About A Woman's Place Is In The Resistance Articles: 195 Seeds: 5470 Comments: 77178 Since: Jan 2009

Hell freezes over: Fox News co-host says Republicans should apologize to Hillary Clinton

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Loretta "Nasty Woman" Kemsley View Original Article: palmerreport.com
Seeded on Wed May 17, 2017 10:00 AM
Discuss:

For awhile now we’ve been in an environment in which just about nothing makes sense in American politics anymore. Nothing about the Donald Trump phenomenon has been particularly understandable. Nothing about the Republican Party’s reaction to him has made much sense either. But leave it to Fox News to deliver one of the most shocking moments of this extended election season to date.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor