For awhile now we’ve been in an environment in which just about nothing makes sense in American politics anymore. Nothing about the Donald Trump phenomenon has been particularly understandable. Nothing about the Republican Party’s reaction to him has made much sense either. But leave it to Fox News to deliver one of the most shocking moments of this extended election season to date.
Hell freezes over: Fox News co-host says Republicans should apologize to Hillary Clinton
Wed May 17, 2017 10:00 AM
