A soft-spoken records and filings supervisor here may have answered one of the biggest unsolved mysteries of the Wild West: Who killed the legendary lawman best known for fatally shooting Billy the Kid?
Angelica Valenzuela, a clerk for Dona Ana County in southern New Mexico, said she was sifting through boxes of obscure records when she came across a faded document identified as the 1908 coroner's report for the death of Pat Garrett.
How did Billy the Kid's killer die? New doc may put to rest one of Wild West's biggest mysteries | Fox News
Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded on Wed May 24, 2017 11:46 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment