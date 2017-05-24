Newsvine

Loretta "Nasty Woman" Kemsley

 

About A Woman's Place Is In The Resistance Articles: 195 Seeds: 5490 Comments: 77352 Since: Jan 2009

Fox 'News' Michelle Fields: Eliminate Social Security Completely | Crooks and Liars

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Loretta "Nasty Woman" Kemsley View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONCrooks and Liars
Seeded on Wed May 24, 2017 5:53 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Michelle Fields gained notoriety by offending Matt Damon and mostly all educators in this interview. So of course, Fox 'News' scooped her up for her wisdom and insight. Why not ask this genius what she thinks about Social Security? After the crazy talk during Thursday night's Fox News GOP Debate, the Cashin' In crew decided to tackle the nontroversy. But one emerged as the craziest of the crazy.

MICHELLE FIELDS:

'I think we should completely eliminate Social Security. I think it's unfair to young people, they're taking money from young people who are poor, who could invest and buy a home, and giving it to a lot of people who don't actually need Social Security...We shouldn't simply give money to people because they are old.'

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor