Fox 'News' Michelle Fields: Eliminate Social Security Completely | Crooks and Liars

Michelle Fields gained notoriety by offending Matt Damon and mostly all educators in this interview. So of course, Fox 'News' scooped her up for her wisdom and insight. Why not ask this genius what she thinks about Social Security? After the crazy talk during Thursday night's Fox News GOP Debate, the Cashin' In crew decided to tackle the nontroversy. But one emerged as the craziest of the crazy.
MICHELLE FIELDS:
'I think we should completely eliminate Social Security. I think it's unfair to young people, they're taking money from young people who are poor, who could invest and buy a home, and giving it to a lot of people who don't actually need Social Security...We shouldn't simply give money to people because they are old.'