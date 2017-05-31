White House staff 'gnashing their teeth' over 'toxic' Lewandowski's imminent return: report

As scandal after scandal rocks President Donald Trump’s White House, news that his fired ex-campaign manager Corey Lewandowski may return to lead the president’s Russia “war room” has, according to The Daily Beast, caused concern among staffers.

Lewandowski’s imminent return is the reported cause of “senior Trump administration officials gnashing their teeth” in trepidation for the president’s former campaign manager to come into the Trump administration in a “crisis management” capacity.