Warning: Predatory Email I Received via Newsvine

By Loretta "Nasty Woman" Kemsley
Wed May 31, 2017 12:55 PM
I received this email this morning. It's a scam. I'm alerting you so you know they can contact you via your contact button on Newsvine. Does that mean they're registered here?

 

Newsvine - Hi

Subject: Hi

Name: Andrew White-16924240

Email: Andrewwt@outlook.com

 

Message: Hello My name is Andrew, I need a liable business partner in your country kindly get back to me with a positive idea. Sincere, Dr Andrew.

NOTE: This user sent you this message via the Contact This Author link on your column. They do not have your e-mail address. If you choose to reply to them via e-mail, however, you will make your e-mail address known to them.

I searched for his handle, but it doesn't come up. Other Andrew Whites do.

NBC has chosen to leave us adrift without a moderator, so there is no one to contact for assistance.

