Warning: Predatory Email I Received via Newsvine

I received this email this morning. It's a scam. I'm alerting you so you know they can contact you via your contact button on Newsvine. Does that mean they're registered here?

Newsvine - Hi Subject: Hi Name: Andrew White-16924240 Email: Andrewwt@outlook.com Message: Hello My name is Andrew, I need a liable business partner in your country kindly get back to me with a positive idea. Sincere, Dr Andrew. NOTE: This user sent you this message via the Contact This Author link on your column. They do not have your e-mail address. If you choose to reply to them via e-mail, however, you will make your e-mail address known to them.

I searched for his handle, but it doesn't come up. Other Andrew Whites do.

NBC has chosen to leave us adrift without a moderator, so there is no one to contact for assistance.