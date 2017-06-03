Newsvine

Reported rise in Japanese men buying insurance policy that protects against false groping claims -- Society's Child -- Sott.net

In Japan, where train travel can often be a perilous ordeal for women, an insurance company is reporting a sudden run on a policy that protects men falsely accused of groping. The spike in takers for the 6,400 yen (US$57) "false groping accusation benefit" plan was triggered by a spate of incidents where men suspected of molesting female commuters fled the scene along the railway tracks, the Tokyo-based firm told AFP.

