Newsvine

Loretta "Nasty Woman" Kemsley

 

About A Woman's Place Is In The Resistance Articles: 197 Seeds: 5521 Comments: 77690 Since: Jan 2009

An Iceberg Flipped Over, and Its Underside Is Breathtaking | Science | Smithsonian

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Loretta "Nasty Woman" Kemsley View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONHistory, Travel, Arts, Science, People, Places | Smithsonian Magazine
Seeded on Sat Jun 3, 2017 8:40 PM
Discuss:

Snow-covered icebergs dominate the scene near the shore of the Antarctic Peninsula, the northernmost part of the icy south polar region. Between the sun, the water and icy peaks, the beauty can be quite literally blinding.

“Everything is reflective and everything’s white,” recalls filmmaker Alex Cornell, who vacationed there last month with his family. “People had said that the first time you go, you’re kind of so overwhelmed that you take a lot of pictures of your feet and you don’t really know what’s going on … I definitely felt that,” he says with a laugh.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor