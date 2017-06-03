In the video, a woman stares at the camera and says, “Virtually all women, but particularly younger women, are subjected to being pawed in public places...obviously this is an incredibly humiliating experience for us.” This sounds like a commentary on Donald Trump’s behavior this election. But it’s not—it’s a woman reading aloud a letter sent to Ms. magazine in 1974.
These Letters About Sexual Harassment From the 1970s Could Be About Trump Today | Bitch Media
Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded on Sat Jun 3, 2017 8:57 PM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment