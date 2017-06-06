Witness In Trial Describes How Bill Cosby Made Sure She Swallowed Pills He Gave Her

She always called him Mr. Cosby. That wasn’t abnormal, because Bill Cosby wasn’t just any client at the William Morris agency; he was the most important client the then-mega Hollywood agency had. And that was why when Cosby, by her telling, drugged Kelly Johnson, then made her touch his penis while she was unable to control her own body at his Bel Air Hotel bungalow, she struggled to even tell her own parents the details, which horrified her. Even on Monday, on the stand in a Montgomery County courtroom, she spoke through tears as she recalled waking up with her dress barely on, her breasts out, and unable to control her own body as Cosby made her touch his penis.

“Mr. Cosby was a top client and it was immediately made clear that Mr. Cosby was of the utmost importance,” Johnson said. “Not just to Tom but to the agency in its entirety.”

After that day in the bungalow, she said, Cosby called her boss to tell her she should be fired. And she was.