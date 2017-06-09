Newsvine

Kamala Harris is Interrupted at Comey Hearing: Twitter Responds

Senator Kamala Harris is a member of the Senate Intelligence Committee, the former Attorney General of California, and a powerful California junior senator.

She was also interrupted during her line questioning at today (June 7)’s hearing regarding the Russia investigation.

Her forward, quick-firing yes-or-no question style (she was the Attorney General after all) was quickly rebuked by male senators who thought she was not giving the witness adequate time to answer — though they had no such complaints (or manterruptions) of any other (read: male) committee member.

