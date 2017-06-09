Just graduated? You'll likely earn $3 less per hour if you're a woman | Arwa Mahdawi | Opinion | The Guardian

he pay gap, much like climate change, is probably a myth. This, anyway, is what many people (usually men) would have you believe, even faced with a mountain of data that suggests otherwise. And even when they do grudgingly accept stats – in 2015, women earned 83% of what men earned, for instance – they’ve normally got a personally reasonable, not-at-all-sexist explanation for it. Women just aren’t ambitious or well qualified; they don’t ask for raises; they drop out of the job market to have children. Basically, it’s the woman’s fault.

What to make, then, of a new report from the Economic Policy Institute which finds that, right out of college, women earn about $3 less per hour than their male peers? The EPI found that “while young men (age 21–24) with a college degree are paid an average hourly wage of $20.87 early in their careers, their female counterparts are paid an average hourly wage of just $17.88”.