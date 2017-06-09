Did you weep watching Wonder Woman? You weren't alone | Jessica Valenti | Opinion | The Guardian

here is a poster that hangs in my six-year-old daughter’s room: it reads “Wonder Woman for President”, the superhero towering over the world she’s doing her best to save. It’s a reproduction of a 1972 Ms magazine cover, the feminist publication’s inaugural issue.

I always found the image lovely, but had no real attachment to Wonder Woman herself. I wasn’t a comic book or superhero fan; and unlike some of my friends who grew up wearing red-and-blue Underoos and watching Lynda Carter play Wonder Woman on television, she wasn’t my go-to feminist icon.