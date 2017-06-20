Planned Parenthood 'baby parts' video creator and his lawyers might all end up in jail

It has been a couple of years since anti-choice activists released a series of slanderously misleading videos that basically made it seem that Planned Parenthood’s abortion services were handled like an industrial factory, the “revenue” coming from selling “baby parts.” It’s not. The group that promoted this slander was the Orwellian-named Center for Medical Progress, headed up by David Daleiden. In March of this year, California State Attorney General Xavier Becerra charged Daleiden and his cohort Sandra Merritt with criminal conspiracy as well as filming 14 individuals without their consent. Now Buzzfeed is reporting that Daleiden and his crew of zealots are probably violating every court order and injunction because they are both desperate to stay relative, and out of jail.