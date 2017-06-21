The Medicaid changes reportedly being discussed in secret by a few old Republican senators has led ten of the country’s biggest health care plans to send a letter asking the senators to get their heads out of rich billionaire asses long enough to consider what the hell they are doing.
Ten of the largest health care plan providers slam Senate Republicans' secret Trumpcare plans
