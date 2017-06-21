White House angling to get House GOP to defang Senate-passed Russia sanctions: Report

The White House is planning to communicate with House Republicans about how to weaken legislation recently passed by the Senate that would enforce new sanctions on Russia for meddling in the 2016 election, according to a report Saturday.

The Trump administration is looking to tamp down, but not kill, the legislation that would also set up a congressional review process if President Trump tried to ease sanctions on Russia, an unnamed senior administration official told Politico.

If true, the Trump administration's actions would follow Secretary of State Rex Tillerson warning in recent testimony that stronger sanctions against Russia could hinder "the flexibility" to work toward thawing relations between the U.S. and Russia. The new sanctions, which the Senate overwhelmingly passed 98-2 on Thursday, come as Trump continues to fight any suggestion that his campaign might have worked with Russian officials. A federal and a number of congressional probes are looking into Russian meddling in the 2016 election.