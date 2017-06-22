Have you seen Oliver Stone’s latest documentary, The Putin Interviews? The four-part series is getting a lot of flack in the American press for being a love letter to Vladimir Putin. But there’s one scene in particular that’s now getting extra scrutiny. Putin appears to be helping spread fake news.
Video That Putin Shows Oliver Stone of Russians Fighting ISIS is Totally Fake
