Newsvine

Loretta Kemsley

 

About A Woman's Place Is In The Resistance Articles: 197 Seeds: 5536 Comments: 77948 Since: Jan 2009

Russian hackers targeted Dallas County servers before presidential election | Dallas County | Dallas News

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Loretta Kemsley View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONThe Dallas Morning News
Seeded on Wed Jun 21, 2017 9:21 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Russian hackers took aim at Dallas County's Web servers, possibly trying to access voter registration rolls, before the November presidential election, officials said Wednesday.

"They didn't infiltrate our system," said Toni Pippins-Poole, the county's elections administrator. "They couldn't get in."

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor