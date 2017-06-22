Russian hackers targeted Dallas County servers before presidential election | Dallas County | Dallas News

Russian hackers took aim at Dallas County's Web servers, possibly trying to access voter registration rolls, before the November presidential election, officials said Wednesday.
"They didn't infiltrate our system," said Toni Pippins-Poole, the county's elections administrator. "They couldn't get in."
