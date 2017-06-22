Road Rage Caught on Camera: Motorcyclist Kicks Sedan Before Multi-Car Crash | NBC Southern California

A caught-on-camera road rage incident between a motorcyclist and a driver on a Southern California freeway led to a chain-reaction crash, sending an innocent person to the hospital Wednesday, authorities said.

The crash occurred before 6 a.m. on the southbound 14 Freeway near Newhall in Santa Clarita. The passenger who shot the video said he started recording when a gray sedan inadvertently cut off a passing motorcyclist.

"Words went back and forth," he told NBC4.

Source: http://www.nbclosangeles.com/news/local/Newhall-road-rage-motorcycle-multi-car-crash-430061183.html#ixzz4kkIxClWf