Dave Braun and Troy Amdahl are on the road trip of a lifetime.
The duo are traveling cross country in a 1970 VW surfer bus with no air conditioning.
Sounds fun, right?
And the bus doesn’t go more than 55 mph.
“The tour has been incredible,” Braun says. “It’s been way more than we thought.”
Oola Dream Tour traveling to 50 states promoting positive change | Albuquerque Journal
