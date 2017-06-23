Anti-LGBTQ Christian groups freaking out after nonprofit database tags them with SPLC 'hate group' designation

A non-profit resource that posts publicly available tax documents for charities has infuriated anti-gay Christian and conservative nonprofits by using a widely available database at the Southern Poverty Law Center and tagging each of them as a “hate group.”
According to the Friendly Atheist, charity database GuideStar — which bills itself as “the world’s largest source of information on nonprofit organizations” — now includes information provided by the SPLC.
