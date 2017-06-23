Newsvine

Secret CIA report from sources 'deep' in Kremlin detailed Putin's direct order to elect Trump: report

Seeded on Fri Jun 23, 2017 9:42 AM
A report compiled by the CIA and sent directly to former President Barack Obama detailed Russian President Vladimir Putin’s direct instructions to interfere in the 2016 election and help elect Donald Trump over Hillary Clinton, the Washington Post reports.

Among the revelations in a bombshell report detailing the shortcomings of the Obama administration in response to Russia’s threat against American democracy is the existence of a report that detailed Putin’s “direct involvement in a cyber campaign to disrupt and discredit the U.S. presidential race.” That effort, according to the Post, included specific orders to defeat Clinton and elect Trump.

