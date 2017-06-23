he FBI is investigating shady real estate deals that were spearheaded by Jeffrey Yohai, the son-in-law of former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort.
The New York Times reports that investigators are looking into whether Yohai, with financial help from Manafort, ran what amounted to a Ponzi scheme involving tens of millions of dollars worth of real estate investments.
REVEALED: FBI investigating Manafort son-in-law for shady deals even his family called 'a ponzi scheme'
