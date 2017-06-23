Newsvine

Loretta Kemsley

 

About A Woman's Place Is In The Resistance Articles: 197 Seeds: 5550 Comments: 78102 Since: Jan 2009

Charities shun Mar-a-Lago after Trump's election — and it could lead to a six-figure revenue loss

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Loretta Kemsley View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONRaw Story
Seeded on Fri Jun 23, 2017 5:59 PM
Discuss:

lthough President Donald Trump’s private resort Mar-a-Lago used to regularly host pricey charity galas, they have been increasingly steering clear of the club ever since Trump’s election.

The Washington Post reports that “in recent weeks, seven nonprofits — all repeat customers of the president’s club — have announced their decisions to avoid Mar-a-Lago next winter, during the social season when Palm Beach life revolves around lavish parties for charity.”

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor