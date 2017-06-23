lthough President Donald Trump’s private resort Mar-a-Lago used to regularly host pricey charity galas, they have been increasingly steering clear of the club ever since Trump’s election.
The Washington Post reports that “in recent weeks, seven nonprofits — all repeat customers of the president’s club — have announced their decisions to avoid Mar-a-Lago next winter, during the social season when Palm Beach life revolves around lavish parties for charity.”
Charities shun Mar-a-Lago after Trump's election — and it could lead to a six-figure revenue loss
