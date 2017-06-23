Mueller's grade-A legal team 'uncomfortably close' to obstruction case against Donald Trump

A Los Angeles Times feature details the ways in which members of Special Prosecutor Robert Mueller’s team have worked to prosecute obstruction of justice in the past — and how they’ll bring that expertise to the case of President Donald Trump.

According to the Times, Mueller’s “first 13 hires speak volumes: They include veteran prosecutors who spent years unraveling complicated conspiracies in high-pressure cases.”

Two of those hires include Andrew Weissman and Michael Dreebin, two men who worked successfully as prosecutors in 2001’s Enron accounting fraud trial.

“This case was really about a simple principle,” Weissman, who was lead prosecutor in the Enron accounting audit scandal, said during the trial. “Which is, when you expect the police, don’t destroy evidence.”