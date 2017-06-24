Alabama rape victim committed suicide after being 'bullied' by police protecting wealthy alleged attacker

he family of an honors student who was, “mistreated by Tuscaloosa police, the university, and DCH Regional Medical Center” before committing suicide, will be suing the University of Alabama.

Megan Rondini, a 3.8 GPA student who had received a coveted spot in a special MBA program for high achievers in STEM fields, hanged herself in February 2016 after allegedly being raped by “one of the wealthiest men in Tuscaloosa,” according to a bombshell expose by Buzzfeed News.

“Megan couldn’t remember how she ended up in Sweet T’s white Mercedes on the way to his ornate mansion, decorated with his choicest hunting conquests, from massive-tusked elephant and wide-mouthed hippo heads to taxidermied lions and leopards,” Buzzfeed reported.

“Sweet T” allegedly referred to to T.J. Bunn, Jr. of the ST Bunn Construction family, who claim to have paved every street in Tuscaloosa.