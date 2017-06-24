Newsvine

Citing LGBT discrimination, California bans state travel to Kentucky and three other states

View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONUSA Today
Seeded on Sat Jun 24, 2017 1:58 PM
California's attorney general blocked state-funded travel to Kentucky and three other states on Thursday in response to what he considers anti-LGBT rights laws enacted this year.

Chris Hartman, the director of Louisville's Fairness Campaign, said that the bill the California AG is retaliating against, Senate Bill 17, could have indirect repercussions on the LGBT community in one of the nation's more gay-friendly cities. 

