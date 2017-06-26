Bruce Bartlett — former adviser and confidant to President Ronald Reagan — compared Donald Trump’s presidency to the designed-to-fail fictitious musical “Springtime for Hitler” in the Mel Brooks musical comedy “The Producers” and said that Trump’s administration thus far has been “far, far worse” than he ever imagined it would be.
Ex-Reagan aide compares Trump's ascent and presidency to 'Springtime for Hitler'
Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded on Mon Jun 26, 2017 3:08 PM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment