Ex-Reagan aide compares Trump's ascent and presidency to 'Springtime for Hitler'

Mon Jun 26, 2017
Bruce Bartlett — former adviser and confidant to President Ronald Reagan — compared Donald Trump’s presidency to the designed-to-fail fictitious musical “Springtime for Hitler” in the Mel Brooks musical comedy “The Producers” and said that Trump’s administration thus far has been “far, far worse” than he ever imagined it would be.

