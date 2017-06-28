The Supreme Court on Monday struck down an Arkansas law that treats same-sex couples differently than opposite-sex couples on their children's birth certificates.
The ruling came in an unsigned opinion from the court. Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito and Neil Gorsuch dissented.
Supreme Court rules for same-sex parents' birth certificate rights in Arkansas case
Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded on Wed Jun 28, 2017 7:44 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment