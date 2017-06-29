Warren Buffett Calls Senate Health Bill 'Relief for the Rich Act' - Tonic

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell refuses to let the Senate healthcare bill die. Despite having postponed a vote on the Better Care Reconciliation Act until after the July 4 recess, he's still bargaining, hoping to send a revised version to the Congressional Budget Office by Friday.

Republicans hope the CBO will provide a more palatable score for their new bill—one that somehow doesn't reiterate how, under their plan, 22 million people would lose insurance, while premiums and deductibles would increase. (Oh, and the possible return of mass institutionalization for the disabled, rolling back the clock to the days when HIV was a death sentence, and a future where healthcare is contingent on your ability to crowdfund from strangers. There's a reason the Republican plan is less popular than Nickelback.)