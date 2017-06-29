EXPOSED: Seth Meyers calls out Trump for using taxpayer dollars to repay prison industry campaign donors

In a John Oliver-style expose on President Donald Trump’s ties to private prisons, “Late Night” host Seth Meyers attacked the shocking examples of Trump throwing contracts to those who give him cash.

Former President Barack Obama had his Justice Department begin to phase out the use of private prisons. These prisons had contracts with the state and federal government and were paid by the prisoner it housed. So, the company lost money when prisoners were released. A report revealed that they were the least cost-effective institutions and were wasting millions in taxpayer dollars. Government prisons, by contrast, had a vested interest in ensuring people in prisons were rehabilitated and could become productive taxpayers instead of repeat residents.

Meyers brought up a Pennsylvania scandal in which judges were caught getting kickbacks from private prisons for sentencing juveniles to years in prison for stealing things like nutmeg and posting unflattering photos of a principal online.

But when Trump was asked about specifics around prisons Meyers said that it seemed he didn’t know what he was talking about and simply referred to it as “a disaster.”

“Trump uses ‘disaster’ like a bitchy interior decorator,” Meyers said.