Newsvine

Loretta Kemsley

 

About A Woman's Place Is In The Resistance Articles: 197 Seeds: 5571 Comments: 78345 Since: Jan 2009

Trump Mocks MSNBC Host Mika Brzezinski's Looks, Calls Her 'Crazy' | NECN

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Loretta Kemsley View Original Article: necn.com
Seeded on Thu Jun 29, 2017 9:54 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

President Donald Trump used base terms to ridicule the looks and temperament of a female MSNBC host on Thursday while she was on air, remarks that the cable network called "bullying."

In a pair of tweets, Trump went after Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough, who've criticized Trump on their MSNBC show "Morning Joe." Trump claimed Brzezinski was "bleeding badly from a face-lift" and said he refused to let her join him at his South Florida estate. 

  "I heard poorly rated @Morning Joe speaks badly of me (don't watch anymore)," Trump wrote on Twitter. "Then how come low I.Q. Crazy Mika, along with Psycho Joe, came ... to Mar-a-Lago 3 nights in a row around New Year's Eve, and insisted on joining me. She was bleeding badly from a face-lift. I said no!"

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor