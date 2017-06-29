Trump Mocks MSNBC Host Mika Brzezinski's Looks, Calls Her 'Crazy' | NECN

President Donald Trump used base terms to ridicule the looks and temperament of a female MSNBC host on Thursday while she was on air, remarks that the cable network called "bullying."

In a pair of tweets, Trump went after Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough, who've criticized Trump on their MSNBC show "Morning Joe." Trump claimed Brzezinski was "bleeding badly from a face-lift" and said he refused to let her join him at his South Florida estate.

"I heard poorly rated @Morning Joe speaks badly of me (don't watch anymore)," Trump wrote on Twitter. "Then how come low I.Q. Crazy Mika, along with Psycho Joe, came ... to Mar-a-Lago 3 nights in a row around New Year's Eve, and insisted on joining me. She was bleeding badly from a face-lift. I said no!"