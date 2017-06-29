Newsvine

GOP operative hunted Clinton's 30,000 emails via Russian hackers — and had a 'line of communication' with Flynn

eter Smith, a Republican opposition researcher who implied he was working with former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, sought access to emails stolen—likely by Russian hackers—from Hillary Clinton’s private email before the 2016 election, the Wall Street Journal reports.

Smith told his inner circle and potential recruits he was “talking to Michael Flynn about the his attempts to obtain those emails, computer-security expert Eric York told the Journal.

