Peter W. Smith, a Republican opposition researcher, contacted hackers ahead of 2016 presidential election seeking Democrat presidential nominee Hillary Clinton’s emails that he believed were stolen by Russians, the Wall Street Journal reported Thursday. The report indicated there was collusion between President Donald Trump’s supporters and Russia ahead of the election.
While seeking those emails, Smith told several people he was affiliated with Michael Flynn, who was at the time Trump’s campaign adviser, the report added.
Who Was Peter W Smith? GOP Operative Implied Michael Flynn Tie To Seek Clinton Emails From Russian Hackers | International Business Times
Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded on Fri Jun 30, 2017 12:19 PM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment