Multiple states reject request from Trump's voter fraud commission to provide voter roll data

Officials in at least five states say they will reject a request by President Trump's voter fraud commission to turn over all publicly available voter roll data.

By late Thursday evening California, Kentucky, Virginia, Massachusetts and Connecticut signaled resistance to the request citing concerns over privacy, politics and one of the commission's top officials.

In a letter sent Wednesday to all 50 secretaries of state, the Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity's vice chairman — Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach — requests the full names of all registered voters, their addresses, dates of birth, the last four digits of their Social Security numbers, voting history and other personal information.