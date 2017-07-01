Stop Assuming Trump Is Innocent of Russian Collusion

There’s growing evidence of a possible collusion between Donald Trump’s presidential campaign and the Russian government before the 2016 election, as well as Trump’s possible violation of campaign finance and disclosure laws, several recent news reports reveal.

A report published by the Wall Street Journal on Thursday found that a Republican operative, Peter W. Smith, led an effort seeking 33,000 emails Hillary Clinton deleted from her private server. Smith believed the emails must have contained official matters and were stolen by Russian hackers before they were deleted. In the effort to seek these emails, Smith implied that he was working with Michael Flynn, then a close advisor to Trump who also later became his national security advisor. (Flynn resigned from the post in February after less than one month in office, following reports of him discussing U.S. sanctions on Russia with the Russian ambassador.)