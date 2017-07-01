Why Are Republicans Making It Harder to Fight Voter Fraud? | The Fiscal Times

February 15, 2017

In a particularly nasty bit of irony, a pair of news stories about the possibility that the security of U.S. elections may have been compromised have in large part overshadowed a story about an effort in Congress to defund the Election Assistance Commission, a move that experts warn would almost certainly leave the electoral system less secure.

President Donald Trump and his staff last week continued to insist that there is massive voter fraud in the United States, although the administration has presented no real evidence of the millions of illegal votes the president has claimed were cast.