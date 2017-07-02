Donald Trump and Mika Brzezinski: He Knew Exactly What He Was Doing

“President Trump is not well.”

That’s the headline of Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski’s response to the commander-in-chief’s bizarre tirade Thursday, when he attacked Brzezinski’s appearance as well as what he called her “low I.Q.” On Friday morning, there’s a lot to recommend in their assessment that the president is unhinged and unwell.

But dismissing the president as mentally ill misses the rational, Machiavellian aspects of Donald Trump’s tirades. While his tweets targeting Brzezinski brought the president a torrent of criticism—much of it from congressional Republicans—and is likely to diminish his public support, it also served a purpose. It pushed other, potentially more damaging stories about the president out of the headlines.